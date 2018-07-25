Two people are sought after street theft in Bognor

Police are seeking two people after a woman had money taken from her bag in the street in Bognor last Friday.

A police spokesperson said: “The 51-year-old victim was walking from the car park in Sudley Road through a gap between shops leading into London Road just before 2pm on Friday (July 20) when she bumped into a man and a woman as they came round the corner.

“They apologised profusely, helping her pick up her bags before heading off.

“They were dressed in matching grey tracksuits.

“She then discovered that an envelope containing an amount of cash that she was planning to bank had

gone missing, along with her purse.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information about those responsible is asked to report online at sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online quoting serial 807 of 20/07.