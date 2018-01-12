Two arrested over Bognor beach hut break-in

Police have confirmed two people have been arrested following a break-in at a beach hut in Marine Drive, Bognor Regis.

An orange kayak was stolen during the incident, which is believed to have occurred between 9pm and 10pm last Monday (January 8), police said.

A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from Bognor Regis, both arrested on suspicion of burglary, have been released under investigation, they added.

If you witnesses the incident, or have been approached regarding the sale of a kayak, contact police on 101 148 of 09/01. Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers-uk.org website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.