Turning Bognor family home into block of flats would 'oppress character of the road' say residents

Residents in a Bognor road have expressed concerns with plans to replace 'yet another family home' with a block of flats.

A planning application (BR/281/18/PL) by Rodway Planning Consultancy, Shoreham by Sea, proposes the 'demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a three storey building to provide nine flats (six, one bed and three, two bed units) with associated amenity areas, access and car parking in Victoria Drive North.

However, Peter Hodgkinson, who lives in the road, said it is in danger of having its 'dwindling stock' of family dwellings and gardens 'further reduced'.

He added: "[This is] compounded by the fact that the proposal is for nine flats and the loss of significant garden space.

"There is already a disproportionate number of multi-occupancy dwellings in Victoria Drive North with the inevitable growth in vehicles parked on the road and the pavements."

Peter added that the proposal will 'inevitably lead to more traffic' in an 'already clogged' Victoria Drive.

"[There will be] more cars on the road and pavement adding to the overflow from the adjoining multiple occupancy six flats dwelling," he continued.

"Victoria Drive is already awash with multiple occupancy dwellings at the expense of family homes."

Peter said the move would 'oppress the character of the road', whilst he also cited a 'sense of abandonment' for North Victoria Drive residents.

He explained: "Planning decisions in South Victoria Drive over recent decades have been more sympathetic to objectors which have led to a sense of abandonment by those of us who live in North Victoria Drive."

In a letter of objection, fellow resident Gareth Richards said nine flats will bring at least nine cars into a road with 'inadequate parking'.

He said: "Adding to an already congested road is dangerous."

Gareth also said the development would be 'at odds' with the guidelines to protect the character of the residential area, as 'agreed by Arun District Council on July 27, 1989'.

Comments on the application can be made on the Arun District Council planning portal up until December 20, and a decision is expected before January 1, 2019.

