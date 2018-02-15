Tributes to ‘remarkable’ Pagham councillor

Tributes have been paid to a ‘remarkable’ woman and former Pagham councillor who is credited for her role in creating the village hall.

Jessie Bright, nee Jackson, died on February 3, having just marked her 99th birthday.

Her daughter, Brenda Jackson, said Jessie ‘will be remembered for her strength of character and her time and care she had for everyone’.

Jessie is said to have moved to Payne Close in Pagham from Northolt, Middlesex, in 1986 and spent 12 years as a parish councillor.

It was during this time, Brenda said, Jessie discovered the funds from the sale of The Old Pagham Village, £1,300 in 1950, in a building society.

“As the previous trustees had all died the money lay dormant until 1989, when the money had grown to £5,131, Jessie took on this challenge as chair of trustees and with her team of fund raisers joined Pagham Parish Council to further their aims,” said Brenda.

The project took off, with Jessie as chair for eight years, and with land donated by racing driver Derek Bell it saw the foundation stone laid in April 1998.

Jessie’s funeral will be held at Aldershot Crematorium on February 26 at 3pm. She is survived by two children, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.