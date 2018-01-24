Tributes to original Bognor Boys’ Club captain

Tributes have been paid to Don Hazzard, a committed member and former captain of the Bognor Boys’ Club, who died earlier this month.

“He was still attending the reunions until two or four years ago, it was remarkable really,” said former member Frank Enticknapp.

Don Hazzard was the original club captain back in 1946

“Everyone knew him, he will certainly be missed.”

Don Hazzard, who died on January 11 aged 89, was the original club captain back in 1946.

Rob Willard added: “In 1960 when it closed he took over and ran it was a youth club for about 11 years I believe.

“In 1953 or so, when I joined, he used to take all the training and we remained friends ever since.

“His son and my son were really good friends, too.

“He had been in ill health but it is still really sad.”

When asked what his lasting memory of Don would be, Rob said: “Don and his wife June never had a car so they would go everywhere on their bikes, my wife would always ask ‘where are your bicycle clips’ that is one of my lasting memories.”

Don is also said to have played for Bognor Wednesdays and had been a familiar face during his time working at the restaurant and fish and chip shop on Old London Road.

The funeral will be held at Chichester Crematorium on January 29.

If you would like to add to the tributes or have images of Don and the club to share, please email news@bognor.co.uk and address it for Laura Cartledge.