Tributes paid to 'real Delboy' of Pagham

Tributes have been paid to a former councillor who has been described as a ‘joker’ and ‘a real Delboy’.

Colin James Bird was taken to Chichester Crematorium on Tuesday 26 from his home in Sylvia Close, Pagham in a ‘fitting’ yellow Reliant Robin, like from the show ‘Only Fool and Horses’.

Picture by Kate Shemilt

Colin’s stepdaughter, Tina Massey, called him ‘a real Delboy’.

She said: “He was a joker, he loved buying and selling cars and he would always barter.

“He loved his dogs and he loved fiddling about in his work shops and repairing bikes and making things out of unusual objects. He was quite inventive.”

Colin retired from Pagham Parish Council about five years ago.

Picture by Kate Shemilt

While he sat on the council’s highways and amenities committee, he spent a lot of time with current councillor Dawn Hall.

Dawn called Colin ‘very sociable’ and said he liked having visitors, having a joke, and being around people.

“He always turned up to meeting and always contributed so yes, he enjoyed it.”

Colin had another daughter, Jacqui and two step sons, Keith and James, nine grandchildren and ‘numerous’ great-grandchildren.