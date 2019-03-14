Tributes paid to 'greatly loved' Chichester University professor

Tributes have been paid to a ‘greatly loved and admired’ former Chichester University professor who died last month.

Retired sports science lecturer Tudor Hale, 85, was considered a ‘visionary academic’ and one of the ‘founding fathers’ of sport science in the UK.

A spokesman for Chichester University said: “Tudor was an inspirational leader whose passion for applied sport science will live on in those who were fortunate enough to have either been taught or worked alongside him.

“Our thoughts are with Tudor’s family at this time.”

Tudor began his teaching career in Rubery, Worcestershire, before becoming a sports master at Parkside Secondary Modern School in Bromsgrove.

Tudor was then seconded to Cardiff University where he attained a full Football Association Coaching Award, which led to him training various teams in England and Scotland.

After applying for a post at the Butchart Recreational Centre, Aberdeen University, Tudor became heavily involved in many sports with the students, his major passion being football.

While at the Butchart Centre, Tudor became involved with the university physiology department, where his fascination and love of sports science developed, leading to him becoming a lecturer at the University of Chichester, where he stayed until his retirement.

Tudor’s family said he was ‘honoured and humbled’ in 2014 when the University of Chichester named its new sporting facility ‘Tudor Hale Centre for Sport’ in recognition of his achievements and he also wrote and co-wrote books on his subject.

Tudor died on February 22 and will be sadly missed by his wife Nan, three children Nicola, Tim and Gavin and his seven grandchildren.

His family said: “From a family point of view he was greatly loved and admired.

“He enjoyed reading the history of both first and second world wars and continued watching football, playing golf locally to a good standard and winning Pro-Ams with his two sons in 1995 and 2001.

“We are very grateful and wish to thank everyone for the many messages of condolence and sympathy already received.

“Tudor’s funeral will be held at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday, April 3, at 1.15pm, followed by light refreshments at Chichester Park Hotel from 2pm to 5pm, to which all friends and colleagues are welcome.”

Family flowers only but donations to Dementia UK may be made online via: tudor-hale.muchloved.com