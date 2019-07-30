Tree falls on car in Bognor road

A tree has fallen on a car in Bognor Regis this afternoon and is causing minor traffic delays, it has been reported.

Lauren Dodson, 25, from Pagham said: "I just drove past but luckily it didn’t look like anyone was in the car at the time but it was completely covered by the tree. Police vans were just turning up."

Police were said to have attended to divert traffic.

Advice from AA Travel read: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on Rose Green Road both ways at Lincoln Avenue. Approach with care."

The Met Office has issued a weather warning this afternoon said that 'thunderstorms bring a chance of flooding in places along with possible travel disruption'.