TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Sunday, January 21

Passengers heading out by train today should be aware that engineering works have closed some lines in the county.

Southern is running no trains between Brighton and Worthing.

Buses will instead run between Brighton, Worthing and Littlehampton.

Trains which usually run between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour will also be diverted via Horsham and terminate at Littlehampton.

Southern said the shuttle train between Brighton and Hove will also not run.

Trains which usually run between Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central will start from Littlehampton.

Elsewhere in Sussex, engineering work is taking place between Robertsbridge, Bexhill and Hastings, closing all lines.

Buses are replacing trains between Robertsbridge and Hastings.

Crowhurst will be served by a mini-bus which will operate between Crowhurst and Battle.

Buses will also replace trains between Bexhill and Hastings, calling additionally at Ore.

On the roads across the county there are so far no reports of congestion nor incidents as of this morning.