Travel insurance will 'work in the normal way' after Brexit

Travellers are being reassured that travel insurance will continue to work in the normal way, even if the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) system isn’t replaced.

The EHIC allows people some free healthcare in EU countries and a bill is currently going through Parliament to help reach an agreement on an alternative initiative.



Tthe Association of British Insurers has advised customers to have their travel insurance documents or their insurer’s emergency medical assistance contact number with them as they have the medical expertise, contacts and facilities to help if they fall ill or are injured abroad.

In the event of disruption at ports or airports, customers should get in touch with airlines, travel agents or credit card providers as the first port of call for financial compensation.

If these routes have been exhausted it is possible that you will be covered against some financial losses. However this will depend on your policy and if it includes travel disruption cover, so you should check with your insurer.

Director General of the ABI, Huw Evans, said: “As it looks increasingly possible that a ‘no deal’ Brexit may happen, we want all insurance customers to know the facts about what this means for them.

“Despite ‘no-deal’ uncertainty about the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), I also want to reassure people that their travel insurance will continue to operate in the normal way when it comes to medical expenses, as emergency medical treatment is a standard feature.

"Customers should always double check their travel insurance policy meets their full needs. It remains the case that insurers do not want a ‘no deal’ Brexit; it would be bad for the economy and bad for our customers. We continue to hope these arrangements are never needed and urge the Government, UK Parliament and EU27 to agree an orderly way forward.”