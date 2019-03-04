'Very slow traffic' on A27 after signal failure between Worthing and Shoreham

Lengthy delays have been reported on the A27 this morning due to a traffic signal failure between Worthing and Shoreham.

According to reports, there is very slow traffic towards the Lyons Farm traffic lights in Worthing, and to the Shoreham airport lights.

Traffic reports say it has been caused by signal failure on the A27 Shoreham By Pass at Old Shoreham Road and advised motorists to approach with care.

