Van crashes into house in Chichester

The single-vehicle crash happened in Chichester on Sunday, January 9.

Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:42 pm
Police said the van left the A27 and crashed into a house causing “extensive damage”.

The driver is being interviewed by police.

Pete May, of Sussex Roads Police, took to social media to share the details of the crash.

“Single vehicle rtc in Chichester where this van left the A27 and hit a house causing extensive damage. Driver provisional licence holder and is now being interviewed.”

A gas engineer also attended the scene.

Last week, road users were advised to plan their journeys ahead due to a road closure on the A27.

Closures will also take place between the same times on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14.

Diversion will be in place along the A259.

