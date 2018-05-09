UPDATE: Suspected cause for Midhurst sinkhole

Southern Water has said it is sending a team to investigate the sinkhole that has opened up in Bepton Road.

West Sussex Highways has now arrived at the scene near the Masonic Hall to carry out emergency repairs.

The road has been closed with a police cordon in place to prevent an accident.

Highways workers suspect a water leak may be responsible for the sinkhole, which began appearing at around 2.30pm.

Katen Read, who works nearby, said she saw the hole open up after a large lorry drove past.

Read our original story here: https://www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/news/transport/update-large-sinkhole-closes-midhurst-main-road-1-8492601