There are still long delays on the M27 this morning (Tuesday May 22) following an accident.

All vehicles have been recovered and the lanes were re-opened at 9.40am.

Five cars were involved in the incident westbound between the A27 and junction 12.

The accident happened at around 8am just prior to the slip road for M275 at Hilsea where the A27 meets the M27.

Travel time is around 40 minutes.