UPDATE: M23 eight-car crash ‘clean-up’ completed

The M23 re-opened late last night after a serious multi-vehicle collision yesterday.

All three lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 8 following the incident and resulting oil spill at around 10.30am.

One person was rushed to hospital with suspected serious injuries whilst another suffered minor injuries.

Almost 12 hours later, the Highways Agency tweeted that efforts to clear the carriageway had been completed ‘earlier than expected’.

Related stories: VIDEO: Traffic chaos as eight-vehicle crash closes M23

UPDATE: M23 at standstill following eight-vehicle crash