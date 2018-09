Drivers are facing major delays after an incident on the M27 this morning (Tuesday September 25).

Two lanes are blocked westbound between Junction 12 for the M275 and Junction 11 for Fareham.

Delays are currently backing up to the A27, with drivers urged to avoid the area if at all possible.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service has confirmed that a rapid response vehicle has been sent to the scene.

Commuters have been told to expect delays of more than an hour.