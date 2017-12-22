TRAVEL UPDATE: A259 re-opened after collision.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision that closed the A259 Bognor Road this morning, the ambulance service has confirmed.

The road has since reopened on the affected stretch between B2259 Chichester Road and B2144 Drayton Lane following the incident near Merston.

A second incident has also been reported on the B2166 diversion route through North Mundham.

Police said they were called at 7.33am to the A259 collision, close to the Mercedes garage.

An ambulance service spokesman has now confirmed two cars were involved in the collision.

He said a female driver was treated for a head injury and chest pain and taken to St Richards Hospital.

A second accident was reported soon after on diversion route through B2166 Lagness Road affecting traffic both ways at School Lane near North Mundham Primary School.

Delays are easing.