Train services cancelled between Havant and Barnham after incident at Fishbourne

Fishbourne Railway Station (Credit: Google Streetview)

Services between Brighton and Southampton/Portsmouth are impacted.

A Southern spokesperson said: "We have been informed of a power 'tripping' in the Fishbourne area which means trains are currently unable to run between Barnham and Havant.

"The power supply to trains 'tripped out' which means that power cannot be restored until the cause of the power trippings has been identified. Trains have been inspected and engineers are currently walking the track to see if the problem is track related.

"If you are on a stationary train, please remain on board unless you are instructed otherwise. We are working to get you into stations as soon as possible.

"Staff are on site and in the process of starting to evacuate trains that are not in stations. Please listen to the instructions of the driver, on board supervisor and track workers."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been called to an incident in Salthill Road, Fishbourne this morning which is believed to be related.