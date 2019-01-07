Traffic clears in Chichester after road collision and level crossing failure

A collision, a stalled bus and a level crossing failure reportedly caused traffic problems in Chichester this morning (Monday).

According to traffic reports, there was heavy traffic on the A27 both ways from A285 Portfield Way (Portfield Roundabout) to B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke Roundabout), due to an accident and stalled bus in the area.

There were also reports of a blocked road due to a level crossing failure on the A286 Basin Road both ways in Chichester, which British Transport Police (BTP) said was being 'dealt with', but this has now cleared.