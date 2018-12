People travelling to and from West Sussex and London have faced delays this evening, due to a 'track defect'.

According to Southern Rail, services had to be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a 'Network Rail speed restriction over a defective track', identified after 5pm.

As of 7pm, Southern said services are no longer subject to speed restrictions but warned there may still be disruption 'as we work to recover the service'.

Have you been affected? Let us know at news@chiobserver.co.uk.