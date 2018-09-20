The full list of road closures for Velo South cycling event in Sussex

Here we have the full list of road closures for the 100 mile Velo South cycling event, which takes place this Sunday (September 23, 2018).

To keep up-to-date with what is happening before and during the event, visit this link where you can read our live blog.

Velo South route

Temporary Road Closures & Waiting Restrictions in the Chichester District

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Westhampnett

Claypit Lane – from Madgwick Lane to New Road - road closure between 0001 and 1915 hours

Kennel Hill – from New Road to Pook Lane - road closure between 0530 and 1000 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Boxgrove and Westhampnett

Redvins Lane – from New Barn Hill to the A285 - road closure between 0530 and 1000 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Boxgove, Eartham, Duncton, Upwaltham and Petworth

A285 - from New Road to Rothermead - road closure between 0600 and 1100 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Petworth

Haslingbourne Lane – from the A285 to the A283 - road closure between 0615 and 1145 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Petworth, Fittleworth, Stopham and Pulborough

A283 – from Haslingbourne Lane to the A29 - road closure between 0615 and 1145 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Loxwood & Rudgwick

Loxwood Road - from the A281 to the B2133 - road closure between 0800 and 1515 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Loxwood

B2133 – from Hall Hurst Close to Skiff Lane - road closure between 0800 and 1515 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Loxwood and Plaistow

Plaistow Road – from the B2133 to Loxwood Road - road closure between 0800 and 1515 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Plaistow

Loxwood Road – from Plaistow Road to The Street - road closure between 0800 and 1515 hours

Dunsfold Road - from The Street to Durfold Wood - road closure between 0800 and 1600 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parishes of Plaistow and Northchapel

Shillinglee Road - from Dunsfold Road to the A283 - road closure between 0800 and 1600 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Northchapel

A283 – from Pipers Lane to Rodgate Lane - road closure between 0800 and 1600 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parishes of Northchapel and Lurgashall

Gospel Green Road – from the A283 to Jobsons Lane - road closure between 0800 and 1645 hours

Jobsons Lane – from Petworth Road to Dial Green Lane - road closure between 0800 and 1645 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Lodsworth

Surrey Road – from Dial Green Lane to Lickfold Road - road closure between 0800 and 1645 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Fernhurst

Lickfold Road – from Surrey Road to Hogs Hill - road closure between 0800 and 1645 hours

Hogs Hill – from the A286 to Church Road - road closure between 0800 and 1645 hours

Church Road – from Hogs Hill to the A286 - road closure between 0800 and 1645 hours

The Green – from Hogs Hill to Church Road - road closure between 0800 and 1645 hours

A286 – at junction of Church Road and Vann Road - road closure between 0800 and 1645 hours

Vann Road – from the A286 to Linch Road - road closure between 0830 and 1730 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Milland and Linchmere

Fernhurst Road – from Linch Road to Milland Lane - road closure between 0830 and 1730 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Milland and Rogate

Rake Road – from Milland Lane to the A272 - road closure between 0830 and 1730 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Rogate

A272– from Rake Road to Habin Hill - road closure between 0830 and 1730 hours

Habin Hill – from the A272 to North Lane - road closure between 0845 and 1745 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Harting and Rogate

North Lane – from Habin Hill to the B2146 - road closure between 0845 and 1745 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Stoughton, Compton and Harting

B2146 – from North Lane to the B2141 - road closure between 0845 and 1745 hours

B2146 – from the B2141 to the B2147 - road closure between 0915 and 1830 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Funtington

B2146 – from the B2147 to the B2178 - road closure between 0915 and 1845 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Lavant and Funtington

B2178 Old Broyle Road – from the B2146 to Hunters Race - road closure between 0915 and 1845 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Lavant

Hunters Race - from the B2178 to the A286 - road closure between 0915 and 1845 hours

A286 – from Roman Fields to the A286 Midhurst Road - road closure between 0915 and 1845 hours

Sheepwash Lane – from the A286 to Pook Lane - road closure between 0915 and 1845 hours

Pook Lane – from the A286 to Shop Lane - road closure between 0915 and 1900 hours

Fordwater Road – from Pook Lane to New Road - road closure between 0915 and 1900 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Lavant and Westhampnett

New Road – from Fordwater Road to Claypit Lane - road closure between 0915 and 1900 hours

Temporary Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading between 0001 hours to 2000 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Westhampnett

Westerton Lane from Claypit Lane to New Road

New Road from Claypit Lane roundabout junction to the A285

Madgwick Lane from Westhampnett roundabout junction to Claypit Lane

Length of road in the Parish of Loxwood

Station Road from the B2133 to Spy Lane

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Fernhurst

The Green the entire length

Hogs Hill from The Green to The Ridgeway

Length of road in the Parish of Milland

Milland Lane from Cartersland to Iping Lane

Length of road in the Parish of Rogate

North Street from the A272 to Glade Lane

Length of road in the Parish of Harting

Elsted Road from The Square/North Lane to Smithfield

Temporary Road Closures & Waiting Restrictions in the Horsham District

Length of road in the Parishes of Petworth, Fittleworth, Stopham and Pulborough

A283 - from Haslingbourne Lane to the A29 - road closure between 0615 and 1145 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Pulborough

A29 Church Hill/Sopers Cottages – from the A283 to the A29 London Road - road closure between 0615 and 1145 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Pulborough, Billingshurst and West Chiltington

A29 Stane Street – from A29 Sopers Cottages to B2133 Adversane Lane - road closure between 0615 and 1145 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Billingshurst and West Chiltington

B2133 Adversane Lane/Harbolets Road – from the A29 to the B2139 - road closure between 0615 and 1215 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Thakeham

B2139 Coollham Road - from West Chiltington Road to Sincox Lane - road closure between 0630 and 1245 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Thakeham and Ashington

B2133 Goosegreen Lane/Billingshurst Road– from Coolham Road to London Road - road closure between 0630 and 1245 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Ashington

London Road – from the B2133 to Hole Street - road closure between 0630 and 1245 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Ashington and Wiston

Hole Street – from London Road to Spithandle Lane - road closure between 0630 and 1245 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Wiston

Spithandle Lane – from Hole Street/Water Lane to the B2135 - road closure between 0645 and 1330 hours

Water Lane – from Spithandle Lane to the B2135 - road closure between 0645 and 1330 hours

Lengths of roads in West Grinstead

B2135 Horsham Road/Church Road/Needs Hill– from Spithandle Lane to Mill Lane - road closure between 0645 and 1330 hours

Star Road – the entire length - road closure between 0645 and 1330 hours

Mill Lane – from the B2135 to Littleworth Lane - road closure between 0645 and 1330 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parishes of West Grinstead and Cowfold

Littleworth Lane – from Mill Lane to the A272 - road closure between 0645 and 1330 hours

A272 – from the A24 to the A272 - road closure between 0645 and 1330 hours

Length of road in Parishes of Cowfold, West Grinstead and Nuthurst

Maplehurst Road - from the A272 to Park Lane - road closure between 0700 and 1400 hours

Lengths of roads in Parish of Nuthurst

Copsale Road – from Maplehurst Road to Broadwater Lane - road closure between 0700 and 1400 hours

Broadwater Lane – from Copsale Road to Sedgwick Lane/Coltstaple Lane - road closure between 0700 and 1400 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Southwater and Nuthurst

Coltstaple Lane/Southwater Street, – from Broadwater Lane to Worthing Road - road closure between 0700 and 1400 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Southwater

Worthing Road, Southwater - from Netherton Close to Church Lane/Bonfire Hill - road closure between 0700 and 1400 hours

Church Lane/Bonfire Hill – from Worthing Road to Marlpost Road - road closure between 0715 and 1430 hours

Marlpost Road – from Bonfire Hill to Two Mile Ash Road - road closure between 0715 and 1430 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Southwater and Itchingfield

Two Mile Ash Road,– from Marlpost Road to Sandhills Road - road closure between 0715 and 1430 hours

Lengths of roads in the Parish of Itchingfield

Muntham Drive – from Sandhills Road to Smugglers Lane - road closure between 0715 and 1430 hours

Sandmills Road/Plumtree Cross Lane/Westons Hill/Fulfords Road – from The Hordens to the A264 - road closure between 0715 and 1430 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Itchingfield and Slinfold

A264 Five Oaks Road – from Lyons Road to A29 Stane Street - road closure between 0730 and 1500 hours

Length of road in the Parish of Slinfold

A29 Stane Street – from Hilland roundabout junction to the A281 Guildford Road - road closure between 0730 and 1500 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Slinfold and Rudgwick

A281 Guildford Road – from Roman Gate roundabout junction to Loxwood Road - road closure between 0730 and 1500 hours

Length of road in the Parishes of Rudgwick and Loxwood

Loxwood Road – from the A281 Guildford Road to the B2133 - road closure between 0730 and 1500 hours