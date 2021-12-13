Sussex travel: your traffic update for Monday, December 13
Your morning update for travel in Sussex on the morning of Monday, December 13.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 7:32 am
Updated
Monday, 13th December 2021, 7:35 am
Heavy traffic has been reported around Petworth due to a partially rolled-over vehicle on A272 near Kingspit Lane. The incident has affected travel between Petworth and Billingshurst.
Train times have changed as of yesterday (Sunday, December 12) so that Southern Rail is now operating on its winter schedule. This means there will be a number of service reductions effective until January 4.