Sussex travel: Your morning update on Tuesday, August 10
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, August 10.
Stagecoach buses in Hastings are having issues with driver availability so the following services have been cancelled:
26A 7.07 Hastings Rail Station – Conquest Hospital
22A 7.33 Ore Kings Head – Tesco
26A 7.35 Conquest – Conquest
22 7.44 Hastings Station – Harley Shute
22 8.15 Harley Shute – Silverhill
22A 8.32 Tesco – Ore Kings Head
26A 08.35 Conquest – Conquest
22A 9.30 Ore Kings Head – Silverhill
26A 9.40 Conquest – Conquest
26A 10.40 Conquest – Silverhill
Brighton and Hove Buses said its BH12A service which was due to depart Brighton Station at 8am is currently unable to operate due to a mechanical fault. This is the 8.55 from Newhaven Town Station and the 9.12 from Seaford Library, travelling to Eastbourne.