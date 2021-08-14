Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday, August 14

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Saturday, August 14.

By India Wentworth
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 9:19 am
Updated Saturday, 14th August 2021, 9:53 am
Sussex traffic and travel

In Hastings and Eastbourne, the following Stagecoach bus services have been cancelled due to staff shortages:

20 - 9.26am Ore downs farm to Mayfield Farm

22 – 10.16am Harley Shute to Ore Kings Head

20 – 10.22am Mayfield Farm to Ore downs Farm

98 – 10.34am Conquest to Hastings Station

22 – 11.17am Ore kings head to Silverhill

20 – 11.26am Ore downs farm Mayfield Farm

99 – 1.01pm Silverhill to Eastbourne

99 – 2.43pm Eastbourne to Silverhill

Near Worthing, the A27 both ways between the junctions with the A24 South and the A24 North there are emergency roadworks until 5pm on August 16.

Southern Rail Thames link service update for Dorking, Three Bridges, Crawley and Horsham until August 22 – Rail replacement bus details are available at: https://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search

