Sussex travel: your morning update for Monday, November 8

There are delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Chichester By-Pass Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout), the AA said. The average speed is 20 mph.

Delays of two minutes are being reported on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound between Jarvis Road and A284 Arundel By Pass. The average speed is ten mph.

There are delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A27 Eastbound in West Sussex. The average speed is ten mph.

Traffic news

Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing are being reported on A27 Eastbound between A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) and A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off). The average speed is ten mph.

There are delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A270 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound between A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A293. The average speed is ten mph.

Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Lincoln Avenue and Cranleigh Avenue. The average speed is ten mph.

There is slow traffic on A24 London Road Northbound before the Washington Roundabout.

On the railways Southern Rail said due to cancellations on the Uckfield line this morning train tickets are being accepted on Brighton & Hove bus routes 28 / 29 and on Southeastern Railway services via Tunbridge Wells.

A spokesman added: “To keep you on the move, a rail replacement bus will run at:

“08:35 Oxted – Uckfield

“9:35 Uckfield - Oxted

“These are now showing in journey planners, so be sure to check before you travel.

“Tickets will also be accepted on alternative routes, including travel from: