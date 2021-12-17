Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, December 17

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, December 17.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 17th December 2021, 7:09 am
Sussex traffic and travel

In Hastings due to Stagecoach driver availability the following service will not run:

Service 26/26A – Conquest Hospital 7.10am / 8.05am / 9am / 10am

A points failure at Lewes is disrupting Southern services on the following routes:

1. Between Ore, Eastbourne and London Victoria

2. Between Brighton & Seaford

3. Between Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings & Ashford International

Tickets are being accepted on the below for no extra cost;

• Oncoming bus Brighton & Hove Buses between Brighton, Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne.

• Train Southeastern services between Hastings & London Bridge.

Please allow plenty of extra time this morning.

