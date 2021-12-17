Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, December 17
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, December 17.
In Hastings due to Stagecoach driver availability the following service will not run:
Service 26/26A – Conquest Hospital 7.10am / 8.05am / 9am / 10am
A points failure at Lewes is disrupting Southern services on the following routes:
1. Between Ore, Eastbourne and London Victoria
2. Between Brighton & Seaford
3. Between Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings & Ashford International
Tickets are being accepted on the below for no extra cost;
• Oncoming bus Brighton & Hove Buses between Brighton, Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne.
• Train Southeastern services between Hastings & London Bridge.
Please allow plenty of extra time this morning.