Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, December 17

Delays have been reported on the A259 Chichester Road, southbound before North Bersted. The usual delays heading towards Bognor Regis also apply.

A stalled vehicle has led to delays on the A259 westbound from Stanhorn Grove to Shripney Road. The usual delays apply.

Delays of up to five minutes up have been reported between A27 Chichester Bypass and the A259. The average speed is ten mph.

Sussex Travel

Stop start traffic has been reported on the A27 westbound from Portfield Way to Cathedral Way.

Slow traffic is being reported on A27 The Causeway outside Arundel.

Delays of seven minutes and increasing have been reported on the A259 Crookthorn Lane westbound between Globe Place and Climping Street. The average speed is ten mph.

Delays of up to eight minutes have been reported on Old Shoreham Road outside Worthing. The average speed is ten mph.

Severe delays of seven minutes and increasing on High Street, westbound in Lancing. The average speed is five mph.

Slow traffic has been reported on Lewes Road northbound around Sainsburys in Brighton. Congestion to further delays have been reported eastbound on Hollingdean Road.

Also in Brighton, congestion is being reported on the A259 Kings Road around the i360 and the Pier.

Delays of two minutes have been reported on the South Way, westbound between Drove Road and Bridge Street outside Newhaven. The average speed is five mph.

Very Slow traffic has been reported on Little Common Road, eastbound at Cooden Sea Road, outside Bexhill.