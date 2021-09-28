Sussex traffic update: Tuesday 28

In Chichester Whyke Road has been closed due to gas main works both ways between A259 Bognor Road and A27 Chichester bypass at the Whyke Roundabout.

Titnore Lane in Worthing is closed due to emergency repairs and burst water main both ways between Titnore Way and A27 Arundel Road.

Wilbury Villas in Hove is closed due to bridge maintenance work both ways between B2120 Cromwell Road and Wilbury Crescent. Work is taking place on the bridge over the rail line.

Traffic is slow and queuing along sections on the A26 at Lewes, according to traffic reports.

In West Grinstead traffic is being affected after a the B2135 was shut when a car rolled over between between Park Lane and Mill Lane.