The A27 is partially blocked near Chichester after an accident. Delays have been reported after the incident between the Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout). This is affecting traffic heading towards Chichester.

There is also queueing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass westbound at A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout).

Just outside Chichester, on the A286 at Binderton Lane, there are reports of sheep on the road. Motorists have been asked to approach with care.

At around 11pm, a car flipped onto its side near the petrol station on Preston Road, Brighton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Elsewhere in West Sussex, there are eastbound delays on A27 at The Causeway roundabout.

There is also 'very slow' traffic on A259 New Road both ways from A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star roundabout) to B2140 Station Road. The delays are in the construction area, where speed restrictions are in place due to roadworks.

There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on A27 Shoreham Bypass around A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off). Traffic is said to be coping well.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, a car has reportedly overturned on Sheepstreet Lane around Church Hill, near Etchingham. Traffic is said to be coping well

There are delays on B2123 Falmer Road southbound around Warren Road.

There is also slow traffic on A27 eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) and on A27 Ranscombe Hill.

Traffic congestion has been reported on A2280 Cross Levels Way around A2290 Lottbridge Drove (Lottbridge Roundabout). There are also delays at the Seaside roundabout.

Delays are increasing on A22 Hailsham Bypass southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship roundabout) and on A21 Sedlescombe Road North.