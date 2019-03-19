Still time to have a say on proposals for citywide parking controls in Chichester

Around 300 responses have been made to proposals for parking controls across Chichester but there is still time to have a say.

West Sussex County Council is suggesting permit parking and double yellow lines across nearly all residential areas in the city and wider area, including Stockbridge and Westhampnett, in the face of growing pressure on on-street parking.

READ our explanation of the plans here: Controlled parking zones across all of Chichester proposed by county council

It follows an initial consultation in 2017 on a road space audit for the city that identified possible ‘spare capacity’ for commuter parking in residential streets.

Two exhibitions of the proposals have already been held, but two more are planned and will be held on Wednesday March 20, from 10am to 4pm at Old Court Room, The Council House, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ and on Monday March 25 from 2pm to 8pm at the Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive, Swanfield Park, Chichester, PO19 6GH.

Details of the Parking Management Plan, designs, maps and Frequently Asked Questions, are also available via the council’s on-line consultation hub and include a questionnaire to aid responses. Please see: https://haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk/highways-and-transport/chichester-proposed-parking-management-plan/

The deadline for responses is Sunday March 31. The feedback will then be analysed and a report made to the South Chichester County Local Community Committee in June.

The county council is responsible for on-street car parking, while Chichester District Council manages the city’s car parks and off-street parking provision.

