Road collision and level crossing failure causing traffic chaos in Chichester

A collision, a stalled bus and a level crossing failure is reportedly causing major traffic problems in Chichester this morning (Monday).

According to traffic reports, there is heavy traffic on the A27 both ways from A285 Portfield Way (Portfield Roundabout) to B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke Roundabout), due to an accident and stalled bus in the area.

There are also reports of a blocked road due to a level crossing failure on the A286 Basin Road both ways in Chichester.

More information when we have it.