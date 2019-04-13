Road closed and emergency services on scene after collision on A27

One lane has been closed after an accident on the A27 Shoreham By Pass this afternoon (Saturday), according to traffic reports.

Queuing traffic has been reported eastbound from A283 Steyning Road to A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off).

According to an eye witness, police officers and ambulances are on the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed it was a two-vehicle collision.

He added: "A vehicle had broken down and it was rear-ended by a car behind.

"There were no reported injuries."

Road closed

Emeregency services remain on the scene directing traffic and recovering the vehciles.