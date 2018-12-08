Person dies after being hit by train at Sussex railway station

A person has died after being hit by a train at a Sussex railway station.

A spokesman for Network Rail said the incident happened at Hampden Park at 1.03am on Saturday (December 8).

The spokesman confirmed a person was hit by a train.

After the incident, all 60 people on board the Southern train were evacuated onto the platform at Hampden Park, the spokesman said.

The Network Rail spokesman added: “There was one carriage which was level with the platform so the police were able to evacuate the train quite easily.”

British Transport Police has been approached for comment.