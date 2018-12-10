Pedestrian and car in collision at Chichester

A car and a pedestrian have been involved in a collision near Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester this evening (Thursday, December 10), Sussex Police has confirmed.

The A259 is reportedly partly blocked westbound due to the accident at around 4.30pm.

Sussex Police said it was called at 4.36pm regarding a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A259 via Ravenna.

A police spokesman added: "Injuries are unknown at this stage.

"No further details at this time."

More information when we have it.