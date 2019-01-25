Passengers evacuated from train between Worthing and Brighton

All passengers have been evacuated from a train between Worthing and Brighton after reports of smoke, Southern Rail has confirmed,.

According to Southern, train crew on board a Portsmouth & Southsea to Brighton service reported smoke emerging from the train, and has been 'taken out of passenger service for safety reasons'.

Southern

A spokesman added: "All passengers have safely been evacuated from this train, and control and stations teams are in the process of arranging onward travel for those on board.

"During this time, the line towards Brighton currently remains blocked whilst the emergency services and Network Rail carry out necessary investigations."

