According to traffic reports, the A29 is partially blocked southbound from Highfield Road to B2259 Hotham Way.

It reportedly follows a collision on the roundabout involving three vehicles .

Pictures taken at the scene show one police car. Cones and a 'police accident' sign have also been placed on the road.

A police officer pictured at the scene of a crash on the A29 in Bognor

A police car pictured at the scene of a crash on the A29 in Bognor