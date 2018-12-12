'Multi-vehicle accident' on B2145 at Sidlesham Common

An accident involving four vehicles resulted in a road closure for several hours on the B2145 this afternoon, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said emergency services attended the collision in Sidlesham Common at 11.15am this morning (Wednesday, December 12).

Road closed

A police spokesman added: "No serious injuries were reported but the road was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared."

Street End Road was closed both ways after the accident, whilst further delays were reported on the B2201 at Selsey Road.