Minor injuries after car and horse collide in West Wittering

Minor injuries were suffered after a collision between a car and a horse in West Wittering this evening (Thursday, December 27), Sussex Police has confirmed.

The B2179 between Itchenor and West Wittering was reportedly closed as a result of the collision.

However, Sussex Police constable Tom Van Der Wee tweeted that the road has since been fully re-opened.

A spokesman for the force has since confirmed that minor injuries were sustained, but no one was taken to hospital.

