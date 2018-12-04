Minor changes to rail services in Sussex as winter timetable rolled out

There will be minor changes to rail timetables in Sussex from next Monday (December 10).

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the Southern and Thameslink operator, said most services will remain unchanged, but there will be minor tweaks on East Coastway services and extra services introduced on the Brighton Mainline.

The move comes after huge disruption following rail timetable changes in May, but this time the operator said: “Unlike before, we have had the time to plan for this timetable in cooperation with Network Rail.”

More timetable changes are set to take place in May 2019.

A spokesperson for Southern said: “Most Southern services will continue to operate to the current timetable, some services could experience minor changes to times.

“Morning peak services on the East Coastway route will have changes to improve connections with Southeastern trains at Ashford International and St Leonard’s Warrior Square.”

On Thameslink services, 12 overnight services between Bedford and Brighton/Three Bridges will be introduced from 9pm to 4am starting on Monday, January 7 2019.

In total GTR is adding 200 additional weekday services across Southern, Thameslink and Great Northen.

Patrick Verwer, chief executive officer of GTR, said: “I would like to thank passengers for their continued patience as we add the extra services and while Network Rail carry out engineering work. We have learnt the lessons of the May timetable change, taking the full three months to plan change and improve travel advice to passengers. The winter timetable also gives passengers more options to travel - particularly for off-peak journeys.”

To find out more about changes to Southern services, visit: www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/timetables

For Thameslink, visit: www.thameslinkrailway.com/timetables