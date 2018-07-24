Man ‘seriously injured’ in Lagness Road collision

A car driver suffered ‘multiple serious injuries’ following a road traffic collision in Lagness Road (B2116) on Saturday, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision at around 8.45am in which a silver VW Passat Sport TDI collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road.

A police spokesman said the driver, a man in his late 20s, suffered serious chest injuries and was airlifted by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

A six-year-old girl who was also travelling in the Passat suffered minor injuries and was taken to St Richards Hospital, Chichester, he added.

Sergeant Andrew Heath of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or captured it on a dash cam.”

Please report any information online or call 101 quoting reference Operation Brinmore.