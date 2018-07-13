Long delays through Chichester due to Goodwood Festival of Speed

There are long delays through Chichester due to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this morning.

Traffic is queueing for four miles on the A27 Chichester Bypass going eastbound from the Bognor Bridge roundabout. The Goodwood Festival of Speed, which began yesterday, is on throughout the remainder of the week, so expect longer delays throughout Goodwood and Chichester.

The westbound carriageway of the A259 Bognor Road is also badly affected by the Chichester Food Park, in the construction area. There are lane restrictions in place heading from Bognor Regis into Chichester, with the problem being worsened due to the Festival of Speed traffic.

New Road, Claypit Lane and Kennel Hill, which lead to the Goodwood Motor Circuit, are also very congested.