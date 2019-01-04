Lighting to be replaced at A27 Fishbourne roundabout

New upgraded street lighting is to be put in place at Fishbourne roundabout in Chichester.

Overnight roadworks are planned from January 21 to February 8 from 8pm to 6am. Replacements are needed for LED lanterns, columns and electrical supplies in the works, to be carried out by Highways England.

According to West Sussex County Council, the lighting system will also be upgraded to a ‘passively safe system’ meaning that ‘on impact, the columns will fold rather than fall, which in the past may possibly have caused more injuries and damage’.

Lane one will be closed and a 50mph speed limit put in place at the roundabout and surrounding area.

Diversons will be in place. For the closure of the A259, Fishbourne Road West junction, traffic will continue along the A27 westbound to Emsworth Interchange to re-join the A259 and continue from there.

For the closure of the Terminus Road junction, traffic will continue onto Stockbridge Roundabout, turning left into Stockbridge Road and taking the first left to Terminus Road.

Emergency services will be provided with access at all times during the works, which will be carried out Monday to Friday with weekends on a contingency basis.