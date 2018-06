The Littlehampton RNLI launched their lifeboats following reports of a person struggling in the water.

The crew of Littlehampton’s lifeboats Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope were paged at 6.53pm last night and requested to launch to assist a person in difficulty in the water off Felpham.

When arriving on scene, both boats began to search, but were stood down soon afterwards by the coastguard, after the casualty was found safe and sound on the beach.