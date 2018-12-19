Hunston road closed after at least three vehicles collide near The Spotted Cow pub

A road in Hunston is closed due to at least three vehicles colliding near The Spotted Cow pub.

According to traffic reports, the collision happened on the B2145 Heath Close near Church Lane before 5.15pm today.

Sussex Police said they sent officers to the scene and were joined by the emergency services, including firefighters and paramedics.

As a result, the B2145 has been closed in both directions while they deal with the accident.

The fire service were sent to the scene after reports of one person medically trapped in their vehicle, but when they arrived they were not needed and left at 6.20pm, a spokesman said.

A police spokesman said that some of those involved had minor injuries like whiplash, but no-one had been badly hurt.

The road was set to reopen at around 7pm.