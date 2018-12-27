Horse destroyed and man treated for facial injuries after collision with car in West Wittering

A horse had to be destroyed and a driver treated for minor injuries and shock after a collision in West Wittering yesterday evening (Thursday, December 27), Sussex Police has confirmed.

The B2179 between Itchenor and West Wittering was reportedly closed as a result of the collision at 3.34pm.

A police spokesman said: "A horse had to be destroyed and a driver treated for minor injuries and shock after a collision between a horse and a car in West Wittering.

"A Citroen Xsara, driven by a 36-year-old man from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, was in collision with the riderless horse. The man was treated at the scene for slight facial injuries."

