Funding for Comet Corner and Oystercatcher junction improvements 'not been received' by county council

Funding required to deliver junction improvement works to Comet Corner and Oystercatcher has 'not been received', according to the West Sussex County Council.

Planned junction improvement works for Felpham have sparked debate this week, after the county council revealed that a new mini-roundabout is to be built at the Summerley Lane/Felpham Way junction to help drivers exit the side road.

The Summerley Lane/Felpham Way junction was identified as needing improvement by the Felpham Parish Council and councillor Hilary Flynn. Picture by Kate Shemilt. ks190011-2

Many Observer readers asked why the works, which the county council claim will cost about £140k, are not being made at ‘death trap’ Comet Corner or the Oystercatcher junction.

In response, the county council has issued the following statement: “West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is working with Arun District Council to secure appropriate developer contributions from new developments towards junction improvements which include improvements to the Comet Corner and Oyster Catcher junctions that have been identified to support the Arun Local Plan.

“The developments that are funding these highway improvements have yet to commence and therefore at the present moment in time the funding required to deliver these works has not been received.

“WSCC will continue to seek appropriate contributions towards these works to ensure that the improvements are delivered as early as possible.”

Any improvements made to Comet Corner will not be the first in recent years. with the junction subject to work in 2017.

Last week, a county council spokesman said the Summerley Lane/Felpham Way junction was identified as ‘needing improvement’ by the Felpham Parish Council and councillor Hilary Flynn.

Hilary told the Observer that the suggestion was made after a parish council consultation, with junctions listed in priority order, whilst she also said the works are funded from developer contributions, with the money divided between Middleton-on-sea and Felpham parish councils.

She also stressed that Felpham Parish Council has no control over any works made to Comet Corner or the Oystercatcher junction. Read more here.

