Evening car parking at county council sites in Chichester city centre

Car parks at County Hall and the Records Office are to become pay and stay car parks for public use during the evenings.

The spaces will be available for use with a pay and display permit from 6pm to 8pm on weekdays, and extended from 8am to 8pm at weekends.

Fees will range from 60p for half an hour to £2.60 for more than one hour on weekdays and £13.40 for all day parking on Saturdays.

Parking bays at the front of County Hall, West Street, will also be designated as 30 minute limited waiting bays.

Library parking bays in Tower Street will be time limited to 20 minutes.

The changes are being advertised under a new traffic order from West Sussex County Council.

Evening parking charges proposed are as follows:

Monday to Friday:

Up to 30 minutes – 60p

Up to 1 hour – £1.30

More than 1 hour – £2.60

Saturday 8am to 8pm:

Up to 30 minutes – 60p

Up to 1 hour – £1.30

Up to 2 hours – £2.60

Up to 3 hours – £4.30

Up to 4 hours – £7.40

Up to 5 hours – £8

Up to 6 hours – £9.40

Up to 8 hours – £11.20

More than 8 hours – £13.40

Sundays and bank holidays:

Up to 3 hours – £1

Up to 4 hours – £2

More than 4 hours – £3

To view and comment on the proposed traffic regulation order visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/tro. Responses must be received by January 31.