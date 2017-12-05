Drivers face delays on M27

Major delays are set to blight drivers after a serious incident closed the M27 this morning.

The incident has affected junction 8 near Southampton, on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.

Severe delays are building on the route towards Fareham and Portsmouth.

All lanes of the eastbound carriageway have been closed with diversions being set up to try and avoid the incident.

Police said the incident is not a crash but would not confirm what had caused it.

However, a spokeswoman has warned the road will remain closed ‘for some time’ so please and is urging drivers to ‘take an alternative route’.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update as soon as we can,’ she said.

The westbound carriageway is still open.