Driver taken to hospital after car 'rolled' off carriageway in Lavant

A driver was taken to hospital with shoulder injuries following a single vehicle accident in Lavant last night (Sunday), a Sussex Police Constable has revealed.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said officers were called to the A286 at Lavant just after 8.30pm to a report of a single vehicle leaving the carriageway.

The investigating officer said the road was closed whilst Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue and South East Coast Ambulance services 'dealt with the incident'.

He added: "[The vehicle] had left the carriageway and rolled.

"The road was temporarily closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident [and the] driver taken to hospital with shoulder injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1046 20/01/19."