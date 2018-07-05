Delays to A27 resurfacing works deemed a ‘shambles’

Highways England has set back plans to resurface part of the A27 by up to a year, despite fresh complaints about potholes.

Following several complaints about the condition of the road between Fishbourne roundabout and Emsworth, including from mother of two Becki Dicker, who counted 125 potholes on the stretch, Highways England announced a full resurfacing of the road ‘planned for late April 2018’.

But several months later, in the face of ongoing issues, the road authority issued an almost identical statement, pushing back a possible repair date until as late as April 2019.

Approached by the Observer for comment, a spokesman for Highways England said a ‘further inspection’ was due on Tuesday to ensure the worn sections were still ‘not considered dangerous’.

He added: “We do have plans to resurface this section of the A27 and we’re looking to deliver this within the current financial year.”

It is the second time that Highways England has moved the timescale for the project.

A letter to a complainant last April stated construction had been ‘initially planned between late April and September 2018’.

Bracklesham resident Amanda Casey wrote to Highways England and the Observer about the ‘dire state’ of the westbound A27 stretch towards Emsworth.

“The road is getting worse,” she wrote.

“It is not fit for purpose and it poses a real threat to road users.

“I have already had two new tyres this year to the tune of £150, mainly due to the wear caused by this despicable road.”

Mrs Dicker, also from Bracklesham, said she was told ‘back in April’ that the work was ‘going to be done in July’ this year.

She added: “It’s an absolute shambles.

“They need to get a grip, it’s not realistic.”

